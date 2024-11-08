BSO holds event to help residents dispose of unused meds, shred documents

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is organizing a community event this Saturday inviting residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications and securely shred personal documents containing sensitive information.

The free event, dubbed Operation Medicine Cabinet and Shred-a-Thon, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, located at 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines.

Residents are encouraged to bring any unused, unwanted, or expired medications for safe disposal. Personal documents that may pose a risk for identity theft will also be accepted for shredding.

As an added incentive, participants who bring prescription medications for disposal will receive a $5 gift card, available while supplies last.

Attendees are reminded that the event will not accept needles or sharp objects for disposal.

For document shredding, a maximum of two boxes per vehicle is allowed, with each box limited to 16 inches in length, 12 inches in width, and 12 inches in height.

For further details, residents can call the BSO information line at 954-831-8902 or visit the Broward Sheriff's Office website at www.sheriff.org.