BSO award tradition back after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

MIAMI – Sheriff Gregory Tony handed out awards to his top law enforcement, fire rescue and civilian personnel Wednesday.

Among the honorees, was a veteran deputy helping the homeless get a roof over their heads.

Broward Sheriff's Deputy Michael Francis waited two years to receive his award as BSO's 2020 Deputy of The Year. The award was postponed by the pandemic but the special feeling was still there.

"I feel amazing very honored to be recognized for this prestigious award from BSO," said Frances.

Deputy Francis was honored for his work with Broward's homeless population, helping families find shelter and get legal help with housing and evictions.

"The homeless population struggles to navigate the system of care so I've been able to help them do that and we have had some success here at the Broward Sheriff's Office homeless outreach at BSO for sure."

In all, more than 500 deputies, firefighters and civilian employees were honored for performing exceptional service. Among them Deputy Michelle Olivero, who helped a woman in labor deliver her baby inside a car.

"She later assisted with clothes for the baby, these actions are not only kind and sincere, they are the norm for Deputy Olivero," said Tony.

Sheriff Tony also handed awards to Sgt. Kamy Floyd for her work solving cold cases and detective of the year John Curcio. Awards also went out to members of BSO'S LGBTQ+ committee for their work improving relations with the LGBTQ community.

Sheriff Tony honored the BSO aviation unit for flying 3,000 missions, resulting in 1,000 arrests -- and recovery of more than 240 stolen vehicles.