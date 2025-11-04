Bryan Calvo wins Hialeah mayoral race, defeating interim mayor Jackie Garcia-Roves

Bryan Calvo was elected mayor of Hialeah on Tuesday, securing 53% of the vote to defeat interim mayor Jackie Garcia-Roves and three other candidates, according to final results with 100% of precincts reporting, as shown on the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections website.

Calvo received 9,210 votes, far outpacing Garcia-Roves' 3,318. His closest challenger, Jesus Tunidor, earned 3,599 votes (21%), while Marc Anthony Salvat and Benny Rodríguez trailed with 6% and 1%, respectively.

The victory cements Calvo's rise in local politics after serving on the Hialeah City Council. His campaign focused on public safety, small business growth and improving city services, appealing to residents seeking stability after a turbulent year in city leadership.

Garcia-Roves, who took over as interim mayor earlier this year following the resignation of Esteban Bovo, positioned herself as a continuation candidate but was unable to overcome Calvo's strong name recognition and fundraising advantage.

Hialeah, one of Florida's largest cities and a major hub of Cuban American culture, saw a relatively low voter turnout compared to previous municipal elections. Still, election officials reported no major issues at polling sites.

Calvo is expected to be sworn in later this month, ushering in a new administration for the city of roughly 220,000 residents.