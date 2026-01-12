Hialeah’s youngest Mayor Brian Calvo wastes no time, signs bold executive orders on Day One History was made in Hialeah as Brian Calvo became the city’s youngest mayor ever—and he’s getting straight to work. Within hours of being sworn in, Mayor Calvo signed three major executive orders, including fulfilling his campaign promise to end retirement payments for elected officials. Join CBS News Miami’s Ivan Taylor live from City Hall as he breaks down the day’s pivotal moments, reactions from city council members, and what these new measures mean for transparency and taxpayer money.