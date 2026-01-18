Watch CBS News
Local News

3 men hospitalized after getting struck by gunfire in Brownsville, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office say

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway after three men were shot and hospitalized early Sunday morning in northwestern Miami-Dade County, deputies said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 2400 NW 55th St. in Brownsville.

While they were heading to the scene, deputies were told that a man with an apparent gunshot wound was dropped off at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition, MDSO said. Additionally, two other men with gunshot wounds drove themselves to Northshore Hospital in stable condition before they were also transferred to the Ryder Trauma Center.

According to the preliminary investigation, the men were on their way to a gathering when shots rang out from an unknown location and they were struck by the gunfire, MDSO said.

At this time, no suspects have been identified as MDSO continues its investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue