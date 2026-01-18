3 men hospitalized after getting struck by gunfire in Brownsville, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office say

An investigation is underway after three men were shot and hospitalized early Sunday morning in northwestern Miami-Dade County, deputies said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 2400 NW 55th St. in Brownsville.

While they were heading to the scene, deputies were told that a man with an apparent gunshot wound was dropped off at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition, MDSO said. Additionally, two other men with gunshot wounds drove themselves to Northshore Hospital in stable condition before they were also transferred to the Ryder Trauma Center.

According to the preliminary investigation, the men were on their way to a gathering when shots rang out from an unknown location and they were struck by the gunfire, MDSO said.

At this time, no suspects have been identified as MDSO continues its investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.