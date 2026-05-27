Broward County is "welcoming the world" with festivities planned across the region for the World Cup

The energy for the World Cup is building in Broward County, with festivities planned across the region from Deerfield Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Although the actual matches will happen at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Broward is planning a huge FIFA connection, dubbed "Broward welcomes the world".

The plans include watch parties, soccer clinics for kids, entertainment, and musical acts at various venues around the county.

The city of Lauderhill will kick off the World Cup festivities with an all-day event Saturday, June 6, at Lauderhill Sports Park, 7500 Oakland Park Blvd.

Vice Mayor Richard Campbell said hosting the kickoff event "puts Lauderhill on the map and will mean over a billion dollars for Broward's economy".

The focus shifts Sunday, June 7, to the regional park in Lauderhill. This event will be a day of soccer clinics for children, games, and musical entertainment. The park is at the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7/441 in Lauderhill.

For information on soccer registration for children, parents should look at their city's webpage.