Video shows arrest of Broward woman accused of stealing BSO patrol vehicle, driving it 90 miles

Dramatic new video shows the arrest of a Broward County woman along I-95 in Port St. Lucie after investigators said she stole a Broward Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and drove it more than 90 miles.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office posted video of the arrest, which happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies encountered the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Shannon Marie Dillon, on the side of the road.

Body camera video shows deputies ordering Dillon to the ground as they took her into custody.

"Get down on the ground. Put your hands up," a deputy can be heard saying. "Move and you are going to get dog bit."

"We got here at gunpoint on the ramp," a deputy is also heard saying in the video.

Investigators said the patrol vehicle had been stolen from a public parking area at BSO headquarters off Broward Boulevard near Fort Lauderdale. It was not immediately clear how Dillon allegedly gained access to the vehicle or managed to steal it.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the agency has launched an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle was driven more than 90 miles before Dillon was apprehended. BSO and the Florida Highway Patrol monitored the pursuit, according to investigators.

Deputies said Dillon was wearing an outer ballistic vest displaying BSO insignia when she was found.

Dillon now faces several charges, including grand theft of law enforcement equipment, unlawful use of a police badge or law enforcement vehicle, unlawful possession of four or fewer identification items, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

She is also charged with driving with a suspended license and resisting an officer without violence.

BSO described Dillon as "unhoused" and said her last known address was listed as "at large."