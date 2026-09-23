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Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle stolen from Fort Lauderdale parking lot, deputies say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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A woman was taken into custody Tuesday night after deputies say she stole a marked Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle from a Fort Lauderdale parking lot.

According to the BSO, Broward County Regional Communications was notified around 9 p.m. that the marked vehicle was stolen from the parking lot area of the Public Safety Building on West Broward Boulevard.

Deputies said that with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie Sheriff's Office, the stolen vehicle was located along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Gatlin Road in Port St. Lucie.

The vehicle was stopped, and deputies said the suspect, identified as Shannon Dillon, 42, was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

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