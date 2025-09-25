Broward man accused of scamming senior in elaborate Wells Fargo bank fraud scheme: "It drained my savings"

A 22-year-old man from Pompano Beach was arrested last week and faces several charges after allegedly scamming an elderly victim out of tens of thousands of dollars in an elaborate Deerfield Beach bank fraud scheme, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

How the Deerfield Beach bank scam unfolded

BSO detectives said they were tipped off by the South Florida Fraud Task Force and the FBI.

Investigators learned the victim received a call from someone posing as a Wells Fargo representative who warned of a suspicious $20,000 withdrawal attempt. Another individual then joined the call, claiming to be an "investigator," and instructed the victim to withdraw more than $20,000 in cash and ship it to an address in Deerfield Beach.

The victim, who declined to be named, said the pressure was overwhelming.

"I kind of went into a panic mode. They had me running all over town and checking out my accounts and getting deposits," the person recalled.

The victim said the scammers even sent text messages that appeared authentic: "I thought they were legit because they gave me all them codes and were talking like they were agents and everything," the person said.

Detectives said the victim complied and sent the money.

Omari Burke. BSO / CBS News Miami

Arrest made at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

During their investigation, authorities traced the funds to 22-year-old Omari Burke, who allegedly posted a photo on social media bragging about the cash.

Burke was arrested on Sept. 16 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He faces charges of obtaining property over $20,000 by fraud, money laundering, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, defrauding a financial institution and grand theft on a person 65 years of age or older.

The victim said the scam left them financially devastated.

"It drained my savings account one time and put me in kind of a financial hurt. I tried everything in the world to get it stopped, but I couldn't stop it," the person said.

The victim urged others not to trust unsolicited calls about their bank accounts and to hang up immediately if something feels off.

BSO shares warning signs of phone scams

Investigators believe Burke and others may have targeted additional senior citizens using similar tactics, and the investigation remains ongoing.

BSO also reminded residents to stay alert for phone scams, stressing that banks will never ask customers to withdraw funds and send them through third parties, nor will they request debit cards or PINs be handed over to a rideshare driver.

Officials urged anyone who suspects they are being scammed to hang up, call their bank directly, and report the incident to law enforcement.

Victims living in a BSO jurisdiction who believe they may have fallen prey to a similar scam are encouraged to call BSO's non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).