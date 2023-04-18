Broward spraying for mosquitoes after week of torrential rain left lots of standing water

FORT LAUDERDALE - The torrential rain in Broward over the last week has led to a lot of standing water.

In an effort to get ahead of a surge in the mosquito population, Broward's mosquito control trucks are out in communities spraying.

Anh Ton, the director of the county's mosquito control, said they have received more than 200 requests for service which is high for this time of year.

He said currently they are attacking from the ground but if conditions get worse, which he anticipates they will, they are preparing to spray from the air. They have a plane ready to go and he said it could be used as soon as Wednesday.

"What their first doing is they're going to see if there are adult mosquitoes and they sample the water for any larvae for larvae mosquitoes. If they do detect larvae, there's a specific treatment that we apply and if they're adults there's a different treatment we apply," said Ton.

The larvicide being used, VectoBac WDG, is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats, or environmentally sensitive areas. It is certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute and is registered for use by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Residents experiencing mosquito problems can call 311 on a mobile device or 954-765-4062 from a landline. Or they can complete the online Mosquito Service Request Form.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to "Drain and Cover" by removing any standing water they can in common mosquito habitats such as buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths, fountains, children's toys, and pet bowls. The best way to "fight the bite" is to cover your exposed skin as much as possible when outdoors and wear a mosquito repellent that contains DEET.