Broward sheriff's deputy injured Pompano Beach crash, officials say

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a deputy was injured in a crash in Pompano Beach early Monday morning.

Officials said that around 5:41 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the deputy-involved, two-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Atlantic Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said paramedics brought the BSO deputy to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle left the scene but was eventually located and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation.