Off-Duty Broward Sheriff's deputy shot dog in Coral Springs

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Coral Springs man rushed his dog to a veterinarian after it was shot by an off-duty Broward Sheriff's deputy.

Juan Oro said his girlfriend was taking their two dogs out for a walk in their neighborhood in the 4100 block of NW 114th Avenue and ran back to their unit to get their leashes. That's when they heard a gunshot.

He said he went downstairs and found one of his dogs on the pavement bleeding and rushed her to the vet.

Oro said his downstairs neighbor, who is a deputy, shot the dog. He said she was on her way to work and she told him she was protecting her daughter from it.

"My dog isn't aggressive at all, it's the nicest dog ever. I understand that you were protecting your daughter but there are other ways you could have done it. You're a police officer, trained," he said.

Juan Oro's dog to make full recovery after being shot by a Broward Sheriff's deputy. Juan Oro

Oro said he understands his dog wasn't on a leash but is still upset that this happened.

"I was furious. Like who wouldn't be furious or upset? There was nothing I can (sic) do at the time, it already happened. The only thing I could do was bring it to the (animal) hospital," he said.

Oro said his dog will be okay. He said while he was upset at the time, now he's not, though he would like an apology from the deputy.

Coral Springs police are investigating the shooting.