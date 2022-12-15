Watch CBS News
Broward sheriff's deputy involved violent crash in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a violent crash early Thursday morning in Pompano Beach.

Chopper4 over the scene on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the NW 16th Avenue intersection spotted the marked sheriff's office SUV with severe front-end damage.

Nearby, a silver SUV had damage to its rear.

Debris from the crash was spread across the roadway.

No word on injuries.  

