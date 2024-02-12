Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward sheriff's deputy involved in deadly Weston shooting

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

WESTON - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a deadly shooting Monday morning in Weston.

The sheriff's office said just after 9 a.m., they received a report about a "possible suspicious person" in the 1400 block of Capri Lane, in the 10X Weston apartment complex.

"Deputies made contact with the individual and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," according to the sheriff's office.

The person shot by the deputy died, no other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 11:13 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.