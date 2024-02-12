Broward sheriff's deputy involved in deadly Weston shooting
WESTON - A Broward sheriff's deputy was involved in a deadly shooting Monday morning in Weston.
The sheriff's office said just after 9 a.m., they received a report about a "possible suspicious person" in the 1400 block of Capri Lane, in the 10X Weston apartment complex.
"Deputies made contact with the individual and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," according to the sheriff's office.
The person shot by the deputy died, no other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.