Broward sheriff's deputy hurt after crashing while responding to distress call

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.

Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.

No other injuries were reported.

January 21, 2023

