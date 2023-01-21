Broward sheriff's deputy hurt after crashing while responding to distress call
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.
The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.
Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.
According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.
No other injuries were reported.
