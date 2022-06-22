Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony claims racism playing role in criminal justice panel moving forward with disciplinary process

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has spoken out a day after an investigative panel found probable cause to continue its investigation into allegations he lied repeatedly on official documents.

He appeared on WIOD Wednesday morning with Jimmy Cefalo.

"The reality of it is this is much deeper than just attacking me as a 14-year-old kid. There's a nexus between powerplay, there's a nexus between racism, there's a nexus between discrimination," he said.

In a summary decision, the Criminal Justice and Standards Training Commission panel announced the sheriff faces eight counts of unlawful acts in relation to driver's licenses.

The committee will review the case by early August and will decide Sheriff Tony's law enforcement fate going forward.