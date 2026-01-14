Broward sheriff's deputy injured after getting dragged by vehicle in Pembroke Pines, officials say

An investigation is underway in Pembroke Pines after a Broward sheriff's deputy was dragged by a vehicle and injured on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said that shortly after 12:30 p.m., a deputy was seizing a vehicle in the 18000 block of Southwest 3rd Street in Pembroke Pines.

The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the vehicle drove off and dragged the unidentified deputy a short distance before crashing.

The sheriff's office said the deputy suffered minor injuries and the driver of the vehicle was arrested. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was released.