Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward sheriff's deputy injured after getting dragged by vehicle in Pembroke Pines, officials say

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South.
Read Full Bio
Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in Pembroke Pines after a Broward sheriff's deputy was dragged by a vehicle and injured on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said that shortly after 12:30 p.m., a deputy was seizing a vehicle in the 18000 block of Southwest 3rd Street in Pembroke Pines.

The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the vehicle drove off and dragged the unidentified deputy a short distance before crashing.

The sheriff's office said the deputy suffered minor injuries and the driver of the vehicle was arrested. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue