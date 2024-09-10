Broward schools looking to invest another $211,000 in metal detection program

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Broward County School Board is expected to meet Tuesday to address its districtwide metal detector program. On the agenda is a plan to expand the program with $211,000 in funding.

New metal detectors at all Broward public high schools led to long lines on the first day of school this year, frustrating students and parents.

Broward has the sixth largest school system in the country with over 250,000 students, 31,000 employees and more than 320 schools, centers, technical colleges and charter schools. In the district's 32 high schools, students will pass through metal detectors from now on, as part of new security measures.

Tuesday's school board meeting follows a scare over the weekend. A 14-year-old girl was accused of posting threats on social media against at least 10 Broward schools. The teen admitted to authorities that she made the threats and said they were intended to be a joke, the sheriff's office said.

Some children in Broward County said they were afraid to go to school on Monday. On Tuesday morning, school and public safety officials issued warnings.

"Parents, I'm calling on you to have these conversations," said Broward schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn. "It can lead to arrest and expulsion from our schools," he said.

Officials say law enforcement was alerted to the threats over the weekend through the Fortify Florida app, which allows anyone to report anything suspicious going on at a school.