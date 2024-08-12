Broward students head back to class on the first day of the new school year

Broward students head to class on the first day of the new school year

FORT LAUDERDALE - Summer is officially over for Broward public school students as they return to classrooms on Monday for the first day of the new year.

Broward has the sixth largest school system in the country with over 250,000 students, 31,000 employees, and 320 plus schools, centers, technical colleges and charter schools.

This year, students will face new realities at their schools.

In the district's 32 high schools, students will have to pass through metal detectors. Students will be allowed to walk through with their book bags but the district warns some common items like laptops, binders with metal spines and even umbrellas and sunglasses cases will set off the machine's alarm. If a metal detector goes off, students will go to a second station to be wanded. The number of metal detectors at each school varies based on the number of students at that school and the size.

"Parents and high school students, make sure you exercise some patience today. You might want to leave earlier than normal. Remember, starting today all high schools are implementing metal detectors at the entry points of their schools. We do expect a little bit of a delay but exercise some patience as we get that and make the process more efficient in the days to come. We are so excited for this first day of school," said Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn during a stop at a bus depot in Southwest Ranches.

Another big change this year has to do with cellphones. They are off-limits for public school students. Students are banned from using phones, headphones and earbuds from the beginning to the end of the school day. They can bring phones, but they must be in airplane mode or turned off. They will be able to use them during emergencies.

On CBS Miami's Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede, School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff said the phone policy change is not a punishment. She said the goal is to help students overcome bad social isolation habits formed during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

"Our students are so engaged in their cellphones that they are not focusing on what the teachers are teaching. We want to increase their ability to have relationships with other students, to be able to focus, to prevent cyberbullying, to prevent when fights break out the students are breaking out their cellphones and filming it," she said.

The first day of the new school year for Miami-Dade public school students is Thursday, Aug. 15.