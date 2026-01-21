Broward school board votes to close six campuses after daylong meeting

The Broward County School Board voted Wednesday to close six schools, citing declining enrollment and financial pressures after a daylong meeting that also sparked debate over potential changes to graduation venues.

Board Chair Sarah Leonardi said the district is confronting significant financial realities as members considered school closures, boundary adjustments, and a proposal to move some high school graduations from large venues to on‑campus gymnasiums.

Students criticize graduation proposal

The graduation plan drew immediate criticism from students, who said the district failed to communicate clearly with families.

Sebastian, a senior at Fort Lauderdale High, told the board that families received little notice and some were instructed not to discuss the proposal.

"These plans were made with almost no community input, and many families found out late, some even being told to keep it quiet; that is not transparency!" he said.

Rebecca, also a senior, argued that schools allowed to graduate at Hard Rock Live tend to be in cities with higher median incomes and higher minority enrollment, calling the pattern intentional.

A decision on graduation locations wasn't made on Wednesday, but the board did move forward with school closures.

Six schools approved for closure

The board approved the closure of:

Sunshine Elementary

Panther Run Elementary

Palm Cove Elementary

North Fork Elementary

Plantation Middle School

Seagull Alternative High School

Emotional testimony saves Bair Middle

Bair Middle School in Sunrise was also recommended for closure, but emotional testimony from students and community members shifted the outcome.

A young student urged the board to keep the school open, saying she and her brother had earned straight A's there and would be devastated to see it close. She was one of many who spoke in support of the school.

Community celebrates decision

When the vote came, the recommendation to close Bair failed, prompting cheers before the board called for order.

Cleo Milled Geallen, president of the Bair Middle School PTSA, called the decision a monumental moment for the Sunrise community and said the board "put children first."

Next steps for the district

The district expects to finalize graduation venue decisions by week's end, while transition planning for the affected schools will begin immediately.