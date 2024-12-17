Broward school border considers adding Hindu holiday to district calendar



FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward school board may add a new religious holiday to the district's year when they meet on Tuesday.

The recommended calendar for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year shows that schools will take off Oct. 20 for Diwali.

The Hindu holiday is a festival of lights celebrated by a billion people around the world that commemorates the triumph of good over evil.

To make this happen, the length of day for middle school students would extend from six hours and 30 minutes to six hours and 40 minutes. The length of day for high school and elementary school students would remain the same.

CBS Miami news partner The Miami Herald reported that in the past year, the school district received multiple requests from the community to include Diwali.

Another religious issue is also on the day's agenda. The board will consider whether to ban religious groups, like churches, from appearing on banners on school grounds.

This came about after Timothy "Chaz" Stevens set out to prove a point, if a church can purchase signage at schools then why not his organization?

Sevens, who identifies himself as the leader of the "Church of Satanology," purchased a banner that read "Satan loves the First Amendment," according to the Sun Sentinel.

The school district then ordered all religious signs to be removed while they reviewed the policy.

On Monday, the board will vote on whether to approve a policy change that would ban religious groups from appearing on banners on school grounds. The policy would also ban signs from people seeking political office.

