Broward residents line up to get sandbags

PEMBROKE PINES - On Friday, Broward County residents responded to free sandbags ahead of the impending storm.

In Pembroke Pines, residents lined up before the sun came up at Silver Valley Park to get free sandbags.

They are preparing for whatever punch mother nature throws because she's landed a few in the past.

Kathy Babyak, a Pines resident said, "As a matter of fact you guys did a story on it. Our neighborhood flooded. It was out at silver lakes and we flooded and couldn't leave our community for a week."

Pines' residents have to verify they live within the city and then are limited to just 6 sandbags.

"Six bags will hold me over for a little bit," said Herb Rodriguez. "I may have to stop by Home Depot or Lowes to pick up more, but right now it is what it is."

Roughly 30 cars lined Dykes Road before the gates opened.

Some waited for an hour and a half. The gates to the park were supposed to open at 7 a.m., but didn't open until nearly 8 a.m.

"They're wasting my time," said Constantine Cois. "I have to go to work today. It's Friday."

In Fort Lauderdale, it was the same sandy saga.

Homeowners either going late to work, or taking the day off to prepare.

Holy Turner was early to Mills Pond Park hoping not to relive past water woes.

As Turner filled a bag, she said, "Just in case, we're getting the sandbags, because we flooded out last year really bad."