Broward officials approve land-use change for defunct golf course redevelopment despite residents' concerns

The defunct Carolina Club golf course off Rock Island Road is one step closer to redevelopment after the Broward County Planning Council unanimously approved a land-use change Thursday.

The vote allows a developer to move forward with plans to construct 500 two-story townhouses, with the remaining property to be used for retail, a restaurant, and park space. The golf course has been closed for eight years.

The proposal's advance comes despite objections from residents who fear increased traffic and potential soil contamination from past pesticides used on the property.

"I'm disappointed they don't care about the public's health," said resident Allen Kopelman.

After the vote, the developer declined to comment on the project, but the planning council chairman addressed the environmental concerns.

"We want to make sure we safeguard everyone. We can do that by making sure the processes are in place," the chairman said.

Kopelman and fellow resident Pete Martino said they could accept the new townhomes but remain worried about moving the dirt on the 143-acre property.

"It's 143 acres, that's a lot of digging, plus leaks from fuel tanks underground," Martino said.

Kopelman added that the developer's own report indicates the presence of arsenic 6 feet deep. "Water, pets, and residents will be affected. It can be airborne," he said.

The project still faces several more hurdles. The state must weigh in on the proposal, and the full Broward County Commission must approve it. Afterward, it will return to Margate officials for final development approval.

The developer stated that if all goes well, they expect to break ground in 2027.