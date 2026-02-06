Broward health care worker searches for hope after fire destroys her home: "Now I know what feeling homeless is all about"

A South Florida health care worker whose apartment was destroyed in a recent fire is now facing an uncertain future after checking out of a Hollywood hotel Friday morning, relying on the support of coworkers and the community as she figures out where she will sleep next.

At 11 a.m. Friday, when it was time to check out of the Holiday Inn off I-95 in Hollywood, Kenris Butler said she ran into a problem she's never faced before: trying to figure out where she is going to spend the night.

Butler's apartment was destroyed when a fire ripped through it Wednesday morning, leaving her with nothing except the scrubs she was wearing at the time. She said help quickly came from a coworker at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

"We call him B," she said. "He came by yesterday and spent so much time with me. He took me shopping to Marshalls, Ross and even went as far as Walmart to help me get my allergy medicine and other little personal hygiene stuff."

Bernard, whom she calls "B," did not ask for anything in return.

"He just said to pay this moment forward," she said. "If you meet anybody who's in your situation, to actually just go ahead and help them."

With nowhere to stay, Butler said fellow techs, nurses and doctors also pooled together enough money to cover several nights at the Holiday Inn. Although her biological family lives in the Bahamas, she said the experience has reshaped her understanding of what family means.

"I am grateful for all the family that I presently have here," Butler said. "I have acquired new families."

At checkout Friday morning, Butler said she is still trying to determine what comes next.

"Now I know what feeling homeless is all about."

CBS Miami's partners at Neighbors 4 Neighbors created a funding page for Butler. Click here to donate, or scan the QR code on this article.