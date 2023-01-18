Watch CBS News
Broward motorcycle officer hurt during crash in Lauderdale Lakes

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Broward sheriff motorcycle deputy injured in Lauderdale Lakes hit and run
Broward sheriff motorcycle deputy injured in Lauderdale Lakes hit and run 01:16

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County motorman was hurt Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

Broward accident scene
A Broward County motorcycle deputy was hurt during a crash Wednesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes. CBS 4

The sheriff's office said the accident occurred at NW 24th Court and NW 49th Avenue before 10:30 a.m.

The deputy, who was not injured, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials did not say how the crash occurred or if the driver who struck the deputy would face charges.

Live video from the scene showed the motorcycle on its side in the middle of the street in the moments after the crash.

It was not clear if any other injuries were reported.

January 18, 2023

