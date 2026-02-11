A Broward man blames being off his mental health medication after deputies say they found Molotov cocktails, guns, and ammunition in his apartment

47-year-old Justin Messingham is being charged with 15 counts of making or attempting to make an obstructive device and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

Messingham spoke to CBS News Miami as he left the Broward County main jail on Wednesday after posting bond.

"What did you plan to do with those Molotov cocktails?" CBS News Miami's Bri Buckley asked.

"Nothing, I don't want to interview," Messingham said.

According to an arrest form, BSO was called to his apartment in the 900 block of Crystal Lake Drive on Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m. for a shooting.

Moments later, another call came in for a man in the road screaming and acting erratically nearby.

Multiple deputies got on scene, told him to get down, he ignored them, was tased and arrested, according to the report.

No one was injured, but shell casings were found outside his apartment, multiple guns were found inside as well as several explosives – including Molotov cocktails hidden near the refrigerator.

Deputies said they were ready for use, as well as other explosives that could be mixed and used as an IED.

"I think there were multiple allegedly Molotov cocktails and then Tannerite and one other combustible that I counted," said Broward County Judge Corey B. Friedman.

Messingham's appearance in bond court

Messingham appeared in bond court this week.

During his appearance, a state prosecutor cited safety concerns for the community after what was allegedly found in his apartment.

"The amount of guns and ammunition that was found, your honor, that is already causing BSO to seek a protection order," the prosecutor said.

A BSO spokesperson confirmed that a risk protection order has been submitted.

Messingham told deputies that someone shot at him from outside his apartment, but damage to the door showed it came from inside, according to the arrest form.

A bullet also went into a neighbor's apartment across the hall.

When he was arrested, deputies said he appeared to be having a mental breakdown or panic attack and was disconnected from reality, talking about Star Wars as he was being questioned.

"They took my Lexapro away, so you can't just stop taking Lexapro; it's bad for you, so I just got to get back on that medication," Messingham said.

The judge ordered no possession of guns, ammunition, or any explosives. He is instead on a GPS monitor.

He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation within 10 days of his release and follow the recommended treatment.