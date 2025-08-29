Broward judge faces possible reprimand after stepping in to help friend during court hearing

A Broward County judge could face a public reprimand from the Florida Supreme Court after he tried to help a friend arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Documents filed Friday by the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission said Judge Woody Clermont went on April 11 to a Broward County courtroom, where the friend was making a first appearance on the charge. Clermont provided what was described as "mitigating information" about the friend to a prosecutor and the presiding judge, according to the filings.

"While present at his friend's first appearance, Judge Clermont acted as an attorney by advocating on behalf of the defendant and created the appearance of impropriety by providing character testimony, lending the prestige of his judicial office to advance the private interests of another," one document said.

The commission, which investigates judicial misconduct, said "the appearance of impropriety in this case is strong. So strong, in fact, that the presiding judge at the first appearance immediately reported the incident to other judges, who in turn informed Judge Clermont that he should report himself to the commission, which he did."

The documents said Clermont took responsibility for his actions and agreed to a recommendation of a public reprimand. The Supreme Court has the final authority to decide judicial discipline.