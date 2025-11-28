Broward house fire displaces Deerfield Beach family; neighbor describes frantic moments

A pre-dawn fire forced a Deerfield Beach family from their home early Friday, prompting a one-alarm response and activating local American Red Cross volunteers as neighbors rushed to help.

Fire Rescue crews arrived at the home on the 2600 block of Deer Creek Emerald Way around 2:58 a.m. to find an active house fire, according to officials. First responders rescued one dog from the home.

Darin Fiedeldey, a neighbor, told CBS News Miami "sirens" woke him up at about 2:30 a.m. And when he got up he saw smoke and his neighbors had escaped the flames.

The family told Fiedeldey they thought an electrical short in a closet may have sparked the blaze. At least one of the adjacent townhomes had some damage too.

"We saw them. Last night it was cold and they were in their pajamas. We gave them a blanket and water because of the smoke. Not sure if they went to a hotel. We went back to bed," Fiedeldey told CBS News Miami.

American Red Cross responds to Deerfield Beach house fire

Local American Red Cross volunteer members also responded to the home fire in the Villas on the Green neighborhood. The disaster-trained team helped coordinate emergency aid to the two adults impacted by the blaze, according to a press release from the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross said it is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the couple to meet their disaster-caused needs.