Broward house cleaners accused of stealing from elderly clients, pawning jewelry to fund trips, BSO says

Two Coral Springs house cleaners have been arrested and accused of stealing jewelry, cash and other valuables from the homes they were hired to clean, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Detectives believe the couple targeted elderly and affluent victims in Tamarac and Palm Beach County, and they are asking potential victims to come forward.

Oscar German Munoz, 61, and Martha Cecilia Molano, 57, were arrested after detectives served a search warrant at their shared home on May 5. Inside, deputies say they recovered hundreds of stolen items, including rings, necklaces, watches, gems, coins and cash.

BSO detectives say house cleaners used stolen cash to fund luxury travel

The investigation began in April after an elderly couple in the Yardley community of Tamarac reported thousands of dollars' worth of valuables missing from their home. Surveillance footage allegedly captured Munoz and Molano waiting for the couple to leave, then entering the residence with cleaning supplies before leaving shortly afterward.

Detectives said the couple may have committed dozens of similar burglaries, often under the guise of being trusted housekeepers.

According to investigators, they later sold stolen jewelry to pawn shops and used the money to take lavish trips abroad.

Bond set at $10,000 each as BSO seeks more victims in home burglary case

Munoz and Molano are currently charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft between $750 and $5,000 in connection to a July 2022 incident. The case remains active, and detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Both suspects appeared in Broward bond court Wednesday morning.

Munoz's attorney, speaking via Zoom, said he has no prior arrests and owns a home in Broward. A judge set bond at $10,000 and ordered no contact with victims. Molano, who required a Spanish interpreter, was also given a $20,000 total bond — $10,000 for each count — and a stay-away order.

BSO is urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Detective Danny Polo at 954-720-2225.