Broward hit-and-run victim speaks out, pleads for justice

A Deerfield Beach man who nearly lost his life in a hit-and-run crash is speaking out, saying he is worried about his future as he struggles with painful injuries and mounting expenses.

Ruben Perales, 45, spent eight days at Broward Health North Medical Center after being struck while jogging on a bicycle path along Wiles Road near NW 39th Avenue in Coconut Creek.

Police said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 15.

From his home, Perales described his devastating injuries, including skull fractures and two surgeries on his left leg, which is now immobilized with support rods.

"I am in quite a bit of pain," Perales said. "My foot is completely flattened and destroyed. From what I remember, I was hit by a vehicle, and it ran over my foot, crushed my leg, and went across my back and my face."

"How can they sleep at night?"

Perales believes the driver knew exactly what happened but chose to flee.

"Whoever did this, I don't know what they were going through, but they knew what they did," he said. "They must have felt something when they hit me."

The injury has left Perales unable to return to his job as a refrigeration technician, putting financial strain on his family. He and his wife, Alexis Falcone, have three children and are now turning to a fundraising website for help.

"I am very disappointed," he said. "This has changed the way I live. I keep thinking, What am I going to do? How am I going to move on? I'm going to be like this for at least six weeks. This is terrible."

Falcone said the emotional and physical toll has been overwhelming.

"It has been very draining," she said. "This took a toll on his body, and this will be a hard recovery. It is very disheartening and upsetting that someone could leave a person like that and drive away."

She is pleading for answers: "If you can help us find out who did this, please come forward."

Police searching for white Chevrolet pickup

Coconut Creek Police confirm there is an active investigation into the crash. They are searching for a newer-model white Chevrolet pickup truck but do not have any surveillance footage or photos to release at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Coconut Creek Police at (954) 973-6700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).