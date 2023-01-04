Broward Health celebrates 85th year in operation

MIAMI - Broward Health celebrated its 85th year in operation on Wednesday.

When it opened its flagship hospital in 1938, in Fort Lauderdale, it had just 45 beds.

Now, it is one of the ten largest public healthcare systems in the US.

Broward Health said their celebrations would include:

"Themed Then, Now, Forever Broward Health, the campaign will recognize the hospital system's milestone anniversary with a series of events, including landmark buildings throughout town being lit up in signature blue on January 4; a family fun day in partnership with the Florida Panthers on Sunday, January 8, at Huizenga Plaza; an art exhibit chronicling the history of the Broward Health system that will travel to Broward Health locations throughout the year; events to recognize physicians, nurses and employees; onesies for newborns; video documentaries; and fundraising events for the Foundation that will incorporate the theme. "