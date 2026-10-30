Broward elections supervisor threatens legal action over misleading campaign fliers in Tamarac

Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott is taking action against a political action committee accused of distributing misleading campaign fliers that use his name, photograph and official title to falsely suggest he is endorsing candidates just days before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Scott said the fliers have been distributed throughout Broward, particularly in Tamarac, prompting his office to issue a cease-and-desist order demanding that the group stop distributing them.

"It has come to my attention that a political action committee is using my face, my name and my title on a piece of political propaganda that's being handed out in the community," Scott said.

The elections chief said the materials falsely create the impression that he supports certain candidates, raising concerns about the impartiality of his office.

"So this local political action committee is distributing a flier. They're known for putting out political propaganda that is misleading," Scott said.

Scott said he is prepared to take legal action if necessary to stop the distribution of the fliers.

Campaign fliers distributed near Tamarac polling sites

Some of the disputed fliers were being handed out at a tent near a polling location in Tamarac, where CBS News Miami attempted to question a commission candidate about the materials.

The candidate did not respond to questions from CBS News Miami.

At another polling location, campaign volunteers expressed frustration over the situation.

"It's completely unacceptable. You know, this happens every election cycle. There's something phony that goes on, whether it's in South Florida," one volunteer said.

Another candidate raised concerns that the fliers could mislead voters into believing Scott had abandoned his neutral role as the county's top election official.

"It's troubling because you would think, like a normal person, 'Oh, this person's authorizing or approving it,' and it gives off the impression that he's not impartial, right?" the candidate said.

Another candidate obtains court order over similar fliers

The controversy extends beyond Scott.

A circuit court judge has also issued a cease-and-desist order involving a similar flier featuring Tamarac candidate Tamar Hamilton, who said her name and photograph were being used without authorization to endorse other candidates.

The development comes as Broward voters continue casting ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Scott said he plans to visit polling locations to ensure election laws are being followed as voters head to the polls in the final days before Election Day.