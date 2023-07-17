Watch CBS News
Broward Education Foundation's School Supply Drive returns to benefit under-resourced students

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - School is set to start again in August and that means Broward County's largest 'Back to School drive' is back.

The School Supply Drive will help to provide under-resourced students with vital supplies.

Necessary school supplies include black composition books, folders, glue sticks, pens, pencils, crayons, pink erasers, and more.       

The Broward Education Foundation is organizing the event, and BrightStar Credit Union is the official sponsor.

BrightStar Credit Union's Broward branches will serve as drop-off locations. 

You can also donate money virtually.

For more information, click here. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 3:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

