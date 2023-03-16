Watch CBS News
Broward deputies ask for help finding suspect in car theft

OAKLAND PARK - Broward deputies are looking for the person who stole a woman's keys and car within minutes.

It happened earlier this month in Oakland Park.

Deputies say the woman may have left her keys on the doorknob of her front door and surveillance video captured someone walking up to the door.

The woman told police she got home and took her dog out for a walk, and when she came back her 2012 gray Honda Civic was missing.

 If you know anything, call police.

 

March 16, 2023

