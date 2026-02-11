Vehicle bursts into flames after deadly crash involving wrong-way driver in Broward, Florida Highway Patrol says

A crash involving a wrong-way driver in Broward County left two people dead on Wednesday morning, according to information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the crash was reported northbound on U.S. 27 at mile marker 37 just after midnight.

The preliminary investigation showed that the front of a Range Rover collided with the front of a Nissan Altima before coming to rest blocking the northbound lanes of the road.

FHP said that after the crash, the Range Rover caught fire and the driver was trapped inside. The driver of both the Range Rover and Nissan Altima were pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

While the investigation was underway, all northbound lanes of the road were closed. However, the road reopened just before 7 a.m.

No other information was released.