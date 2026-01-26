Sinkhole opens in road after construction vehicle hits fire hydrant, Broward Sheriff's Office says

An investigation is underway in Broward County after officials said a construction vehicle hit a fire hydrant, flooding a road and causing a sinkhole to open.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports that a vehicle had hit a fire hydrant near the 100 block of Northwest 27th Terrace in unincorporated Central Broward just before 10 a.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they said they learned that a construction vehicle hit the fire hydrant, which then flooded the road and caused the 6-foot wide sinkhole to open up.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene, as well as representatives with the city of Fort Lauderdale's Utilities Department.

The water has been turned off, and the area has been closed off while crews work to repair the damages.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.