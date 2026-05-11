Broward County School Board votes to cut 300 jobs, eliminate 700 vacant positions to address $90 million budget deficit

The Broward County School Board has approved a sweeping plan to eliminate hundreds of jobs in an effort to tackle a massive budget shortfall.

After more than eight hours of debate late Monday, board members voted to cut approximately 300 filled positions and eliminate 700 vacant jobs throughout the district.

The controversial move comes as Broward County Public Schools faces a $90 million budget deficit, driven largely by declining student enrollment.

Under the plan, hundreds of employees will lose their jobs, marking one of the largest workforce reductions in recent district history.

District officials say the cuts are necessary to stabilize finances and keep the district afloat. "This current measure saves costs. We have other initiatives that we're also initiating to actually broaden the financial cost savings across the board," a district official said during the meeting.

The plan has sparked concern among employees, parents, and community members, many of whom voiced opposition during the lengthy public comment portion of Monday's meeting.

The board's decision comes as school districts across the country grapple with declining enrollment and funding challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

The district says it is exploring additional measures to further reduce spending and balance the budget in the months ahead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.