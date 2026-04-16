Broward County Public Schools issue 300 layoffs of staff members due to declining enrollment and loss of funding

After 20 years with the Broward school district as a teacher and, recently, a transportation supervisor, Venice Jackson learned Wednesday her job was being cut.

Jackson described the enormous financial impact on her family.

"I'm the breadwinner. My daughter and granddaughter live with me," she said.

Broward County Public Schools sent out this letter to 300 non-teaching staff members as a notice of their layoffs. CBS News Miami

Faced with an $80 million budget shortfall this year and the loss of 50,000 students over 10 years, the Broward schools superintendent is trimming non-teaching staff.

"The cuts will greatly impact schools," said teachers' union president Anna Fusco. Fusco noted that even though the cuts are for non-teaching staff, children—especially the most vulnerable—will be affected.

"You are not getting the services these kids need. The people at the top need to stop playing games," Fusco said. She added that though the workers are covered by different unions, she is receiving calls from "frantic workers" in maintenance, counselor positions, and special needs assistants.

Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn, who had warned that layoffs were coming, issued a statement Thursday that read, in part: "Yesterday was a difficult day for our BCPS family. More than 300 staff members were notified that their positions are being reduced. Driven by declining enrollment and loss of funding, the proposed reorganization reflects the need to realign resources while protecting classrooms".

The school board will discuss the layoffs at a workshop next Tuesday and vote on the measure the following week.

Venice Jackson said she may be eligible to apply for another job in the district, but that landing a position may be difficult for people in supervisory roles. "The chances are slim to none," she said.