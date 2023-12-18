Broward County Mayor Nan Rich has big plans for 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE — Broward County has a new mayor with big plans for 2024.

Nan Rich was elected by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and sworn in at the end of November. She stopped by the CBS Miami studio to talk about the upcoming year and her plans for Broward County.

She says some of the big issues she plans to tackle are affordable housing, homelessness, and the rise in antisemitism.