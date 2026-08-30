Broward County community mourns mother, child killed in lightning strike

Members of the Margate community in Broward County came together Saturday night to mourn a mother and her young daughter, both of whom died after a lightning strike last week.

The deadly strike claimed the lives of 31-year-old Kenya Glasgow and her 2-year-old daughter, Kennedy. Glasgow leaves behind her parents, her husband, Cameron Glasgow, and Kennedy's twin, Kensley, as well as countless other loved ones and friends.

Saturday's community gathering at Margate Elementary School saw people wearing red, black, and white to honor Kenya and Kennedy. Kenya's parents spoke highly of her at the emotional memorial.

"My baby Kenya, man. She was everything to me," her father said.

"When she graduated early from high school, I already knew what college she was going to go to," her mother said. "I said, oh Lord, she's going to NCA&T (North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University)."

That warranted a hearty "Aggie Pride!" cheer from an audience member, which Kenya's mother returned.

The lightning strike happened as the Glasgow family was running inside for their weekly Sunday dinner. Now, loved ones like Darcelle Kates – aunt to the twins – are holding close to memories. Kates said her niece, Kennedy, was full of life and love.

"She loved to sing and dance and eat. She had her snacks," Kates send of Kennedy. "Such a beautiful spirit."

Avis Robinson, Kenya Glasgow's sister-in-law, said she treasures the bond they shared.

"Kenya was our girl, is our girl. There will never, ever be anyone like her," Robinson said. "She was my sister, she is my sister, she is...she is missed."

Funeral arrangements are scheduled next week in Margate for Kenya and Kennedy.