Students at Broward County high schools walk out of their classrooms to protest against ICE

Thousands of students at two high schools in Pembroke Pines walked out of class on Friday afternoon for anti-ICE demonstrations.

"A lot of my friends are family of immigrants, I know some immigrants myself, it's important to show our thoughts on it, because if we're not going to do it now, when are we going to do it," Amaya Jorge, a student at Pembroke Pines Charter High School, said.

About 1,000 students walked out of class at Pembroke Pines Charter High School, speaking out against immigration enforcement across the country.

"Seeing that happen to people, that could have happened to my mom if she never had her papers, my family lives in fear, it's very hurtful to see," said Yveaine Freeman, a student at Pembroke Pines Charter High School.

Some students said it was personal for them.

"This is wrong, we have a voice, we're citizens, we're a country full of immigrants, we also have a voice too," said Lysander Vera, a student at Pembroke Pines Charter High School.

Vera said he has a friend who is in hiding, in fear of deportation.

"Nobody wants to come back from school and see their entire family gone, that's why he's in hiding, that's why I'm here to protest for my friend Jorge that he will have citizenship," Vera said.

West Broward High School was also one of the schools in Pembroke Pines involved in this walkout

Dozens of students at West Broward High School walked out as well, holding up signs as seen from Chopper 4.

This comes after federal agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis amid an immigration crackdown.

"You have people like Renee Good, Alex Pretti, people who are in danger just by standing up to ICE," Nikhil Karri, a Pines Charter student, said. "We are not going to stand for ICE, we will not let them into our schools, into our homes and allow them to hurt our friends and family."

Pembroke Pines Police Department posted on X that officers were aware of the walkout and worked to ensure students remain safe, peaceful and orderly. According to police, any student who left campus may face disciplinary action from school administration.

CBS News Miami reached out to Pembroke Pines Charter and Broward County Public Schools administration for comment but have not heard back.