Early voting is underway in Broward for the 2026 Florida primary election. Here's how and where to cast your ballot.

The Florida Primary election is on Aug. 18, but voters in Broward County can cast their ballots early starting this Saturday. If you're registered to vote, you can take this chance to cast your ballots to decide who advances as your chosen political party's candidate.

Here's what you need to know to vote early in this primary election if you live in Broward County, according to information from the county Supervisor of Elections' (SOE) office.

How long is the early voting period?

Early voting begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2026, and runs through Sunday, August 16, 2026. Voters can cast ballots from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Can I still register to vote in the primary?

No, as that deadline passed on July 20, 2026. That was also the deadline to change party affiliation.

What if I need to vote via mail?

The window to request a vote-by-mail ballot closed on Aug. 6.

Where do I go to cast my vote?

There are 21 early voting locations, listed below:

The African-American Research Library at 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

The Hollywood Branch Library at 2600 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood

The Pine Trails Park Amphitheater at 10561 Trails End in Parkland

The Davie/Cooper City Branch Library at 4600 SW 82nd Avenue in Davie

The Island City Cultural Center of Wilton Manors at 600 Northeast 21st Court in Wilton Manors

*SOE Headquarters at 4650 Northwest 21st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale

The E. Pat Larkins Community Center, located at 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Pompano Beach

The Lauderhill Towne Centre Library at 6399 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderhill

*The South Regional Library/BC at 7300 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines

The Emma Lous Olson Civic Center at 1801 Northeast 6th Street in Pompano Beach

*The Miramar Branch Library at 2050 Civic Center Place in Miramar

*The Southwest Regional Library at 16835 Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines

The Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve at 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

The Nob Hill Soccer Club at 10200 Sunset Strip in Sunrise

*The Tamarac Branch Library at 8701 West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac

The Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center at 410 Southeast 3rd Street in Hallandale Beach

The North Regional Library/BC at 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard in Coconut Creek

The West Regional Library at 8601 West Broward Boulevard in Plantation

The Hillsboro Community Center at 50 Hillboro Technology Drive in Deerfield Beach

*The Northwest Regional Library at 3151 University Drive in Coral Springs

The Weston Branch Library at 4205 Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston

An asterisk (*) indicates a permanent branch location for the Supervisor of Elections.

You can find your nearest early voting center using this map.

Are there secure drop boxes where I can cast my ballot?

Yes, all 21 early voting sites have secure drop boxes.

Can someone else drop off my ballot?

The SOE's website says once your ballot is completed, sealed, dated and signed, it can be delivered by any mail carrier, trusted family member or friend. You can also drop off your own ballot, the ballot(s) of immediate family members, plus two other ballots.

What do I need to cast my vote?

You'll need an acceptable photo ID. Here's what is accepted:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card (issued by DHSMV)

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to F.S. 790.06)

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

The Broward County SOE's website notes that if your photo ID doesn't include a signature, you'll be asked to provide another ID that has a signature. If you don't bring your ID, you may still vote. However, you will be required to vote using a provisional ballot, which will later be evaluated by a canvassing board for eligibility.