Early voting begins for Florida primaries in Broward County The Florida Primary election is on Aug. 18, but voters in Broward County can cast their ballots early starting this Saturday. If you're registered to vote, you can take this chance to cast your ballots to decide who advances as your chosen political party's candidate. Here's what you need to know to vote early in this primary election if you live in Broward County, according to information from the county Supervisor of Elections' (SOE) office.