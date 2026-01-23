Crashes causing major delays on Interstate 95 in Broward County

Crashes reported on Interstate 95 in Broward County are leading to big delays, and that's impacting the Friday morning commute.

"It's not looking good," CBS News Miami's Austin Carter said. "Heading towards the airport, downtown Fort Lauderdale, and even into Dania Beach and Hollywood."

Carter said two crashes are causing major backup on the highway well through the interchange with Interstate 595.

Traffic cameras showing the situation near Griffin Road shows traffic at a complete standstill.

"Nobody is moving right now," Carter said. "We've had all of the lanes closed and then reopened and then closed and then reopen because emergency crews have still been pulling up to this."