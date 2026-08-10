Broward County heads back to school Monday with changes in place for upcoming year

It's been a busy day for thousands of South Florida students as they woke up early and headed back into the classroom for the first day of school in Broward County on Monday.

Before the sun came out, Superintendent Howard Hepburn started his day at the bus depot in Davie.

"It takes all summer building the routes," Hepburn said. "We have like 650 bus routes for our students."

He also took time to warn drivers not to drive around bus stop arms as there is a new AI ticketing program this year.

"Starting (Monday) you will start getting warnings if you actually pass the bus; it is against the law," Hepburn said. "Starting Sept. 10, you're actually going to get citations of $225."

The program is something Mr. Omar, who has been driving a bus for eight years in the county, is thankful for.

"Oh it's a great relief because most of these motorists don't respect the signs," Mr. Omar said.

Hepburn made his way over to Hallandale Beach Magnet High School. Students at this school will now have a four-day school week.

"Many of the students have plans of how they're going to utilize their Fridays," Hepburn said. "Working, internships, filling out for scholarships, and especially community service hours."

He then headed over to Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale, and Atlantic West Elementary School in Margate. They are two of the more than 180 schools where free lunch is offered.

If your child goes to one of the schools that doesn't have free lunch, you have the week to apply for free or reduced lunch online.

Hepburn also spoke about underenrollment being an issue this school year.

We'll have a better idea of attendance at the end of the school day.