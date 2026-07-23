Broward County Schools to equip buses with AI cameras to curb traffic violations

The Broward County school district has announced a partnership with safety technology company BusPatrol to outfit its fleet of 1,300 buses with artificial intelligence technology, aiming to identify drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

Under Florida law, motorists are required to stop for a school bus when the stop signal is displayed and must remain stationary until the bus resumes motion.

"A moment of patience can save a student's life," said School Board Chair Sarah Leonardi.

The district will begin a warning period immediately. Starting Sept. 9, the grace period will end, and drivers caught passing a stopped bus will be issued a $225 citation, said Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

According to the district, BusPatrol will perform initial video reviews, while school police will issue the citations in Broward County. In neighboring Miami-Dade County, where the program has resumed following operational challenges last year, the sheriff's office is responsible for issuing tickets.

Officials noted that violations are tied to the vehicle's owner. However, both counties provide an appeals process, and owners may submit affidavits if they were not operating the vehicle at the time of the violation, said Jim LaRosa, the district's director of safety.

BusPatrol claims that 99% of drivers caught on camera do not repeat the offense. Last year, the Broward district reported 1,244 instances of drivers ignoring stop bars, based on self-reported data.

"We are gonna do everything to protect the lives of Broward children," said School Board Member Dr. Allen Zeman.