Back-to-school: What parents need to know for Broward County Schools

The final day for parents and their children to fill their carts with school necessities — backpacks, snacks and notebooks — came as students and families prepared for the new school year.

Both parents and students said they are ready for school to start.

"I'm ready for school to start because, aye, I need a break. And he needs a break. He needs to be with his classmates and I need to be at work," said parent Sinclair Manley.

Parents showed up at Walmart in Hollywood, loading up on school supplies and clearing out shelves ahead of the start of school this week.

Families were preparing for the big week ahead.

"The older they get, the more you have to get. When they first started, one folder and a little bit of paper. Now they need 10 folders, a whole bunch of paper. Pens, pencils, erasers. Everything," Manley said.

"I would say get ready with time before," Alex Simo who is a parent said.

And the kids are just as ready.

"I get to know new teachers and new people at my school," said Sinclair Manley Jr. who is returning to school.

"I feel good because I get to make new friends," said Emma, a girl returning to class.

Over the last year, the Broward County Public Schools system has gone through several changes.

Six schools have closed, and 1,000 positions were eliminated because of budget cuts and declining enrollment.

School leaders also launched new magnet programs focused on aerospace, sports performance and technology.

And this year, the district has a new camera program on all buses.

Beginning Sept. 9, drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses will receive a $225 citation in the mail.

"Safety remains our top priority. This year we are launching a new school bus safety program with BusPatrol, using AI-powered cameras to help keep every student safe at the bus stop," the Broward county superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said in a video posted to social media.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade students are set to return to the classroom later this week, on Aug. 13.