Christmas night neighbor dispute turns deadly at apartment complex west of Fort Lauderdale, police say

Sergio Candido
An argument between neighbors escalated into a fatal shooting late Christmas night at an apartment complex just west of Fort Lauderdale in Lauderhill, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of NW 56th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Lauderhill Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident began as a verbal dispute between neighbors before turning violent. Investigators said everyone involved has been located and accounted for, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Detectives with the department's Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations unit responded to process the scene. The investigation remains open and active, and the information released so far is preliminary and subject to change, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

