1 dead, 1 injured in Lauderhill shooting; no suspect yet, police say

S.E. Jenkins
One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in Lauderhill on Monday evening, police said.

Lauderhill police were called to the 5600 block of NW 27th Court for a reported shooting around 4:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a man lying on the sidewalk who had been shot. Another man with a gunshot wound was found inside a home nearby, the report states.

Police said that both men were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. Lauderhill police said the other man is in stable condition. Police did not identify the men who were shot.

Police said there is not currently a suspect and the motive for the shooting is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

