Broward burglary suspect arrested after confrontation with a homeowner while using his shower, victim says

A brazen burglary suspect, caught on surveillance sitting on a roof as deputies passed by, was arrested and charged after a series of break-ins that ended with a violent confrontation with a homeowner.

The suspect, identified by police as Abraham Recinos, was seen snatching tools from one home, then tossing them next door before walking to Bruce Casey's residence. Surveillance video also captured Recinos sitting on a roof, apparently unnoticed by deputies passing by below.

Casey said he was in his backyard while the suspect was inside his home. When Casey returned, he noticed his place had been ransacked and that "things were not where they were supposed to be". He discovered the bathroom door was locked and pounded on it, asking, "Who's in there?"

"He said, 'Oh, it's only me.' And I'm like, I have no idea who's only me is," Casey recalled.

Recinos had taken a shower and used Casey's toiletries. When Recinos opened the door, he was holding a gun. Casey sprang into action, punching the man and grabbing the weapon.

"I jumped on him and took the gun away from him, at which point he ran out the front door, and I chased him with the gun," Casey said.

Casey also noted the suspect had been busy in the kitchen, consuming a 1.5-liter bottle of wine, a carton of chocolate milk, some blueberries out of the freezer, and a small bottle of bubbles from next door.

Another neighbor, Art Draving, had his own run-in with the suspect. Draving pulled up in his car and saw someone sitting in the driver's seat of his roommate's car. Draving confronted him, but Recinos "only spoke jibberish".

The Broward Sheriff's Office caught Recinos. He is charged with several burglaries, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hitting a service animal, and trespass.

Casey said the ordeal makes him feel angry and violated. "It's never happened to me before, and when I saw this guy, I said, I'm not going to let this happen," he said.